ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Gayle Guthrie has been volunteering at Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis for almost 50 years.
“I remember I was with my mother and we were driving by Shriners Hospital there on Lindbergh and Clayton,” she said. “I turned to my mother and said, ‘I wanna volunteer there.’”
Guthrie started volunteering at the hospital in 1971 and continues to do so today. She told News 4 she is driven by her love of crafts and her love of children.
“It makes you feel good inside,” Guthrie said. “Whether you’re giving of yourself or giving monetarily, you’re giving to a good cause, and it helps children and that’s the most important thing.”
On Thursday, March 28 join KMOV and Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis for a day of inspiration and firsthand experiences of the people and stories that make our Shriners Hospital so special. Click here for more details.
