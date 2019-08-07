ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A midtown brewery has closed.
Wellspent Brewing Company on Olive near the Chaifetz Arena announced on Facebook they’re closing the business indefinitely. In the post, the owner cited financial troubles, stating “our business cannot support the amount of debt we took on to get started.”
The owner also thanked everyone who has supported the brewery over the year and a half it was open.
