ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than a dozen cars were involved in a crash in north St. Louis County Friday night.
Police tell News 4 the crash started with two cars along 367 near Parker Road. Debris then spread across the highway and caused other drivers to lose control and wreck.
No serious injuries have been reported.
