WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A West County family is searching for answers after a water main break severely damaged their car last week.
Beth Wright said her family woke up at 4 a.m. on June 29 to a police officer letting them know about the water main break across the street. Wright said the flow of water looked like a geyser coming up from her neighbor’s lawn.
“It was straight up into the air like a geyser and it was just going straight up in the air,” Beth Wright said. “It looked like it was pouring rain all around our driveway and everything, and you could also hear all the rocks falling, there was just debris and rocks falling everywhere.”
Wright’s son Will went to move his car that was parked in the street, and found a rock shot up into the air and smashed his back windshield. The car was a gift from his grandparents and was suddenly filled with water. Will Wright said thousands of dollars of his baseball gear has water damage and is riddled with glass.
“I looked in the front seat and it was filled up to the chair, there was just a bunch of water,” Will Wright said.
That day, Beth Wright said an employee from Missouri American Water said someone would be in touch to talk about the damage. Beth Wright said she never heard from them and called the water company the next day. Beth Wright said she was told someone would be in touch within 72 hours, but said no one ever called. One week later, Beth Wright said she got a call from Traveler’s Insurance. She said she discussed the damage with the employee but was told Traveler’s needed approval from Missouri American Water before they moved forward.
“He said, 'I’m going to have to contact the water company to get approval.' and I said, Well, they already called you – so isn’t that approval?” Wright said.
Missouri American Water told News 4 they were experiencing delays due to an uptick in water main breaks and the holiday weekend. A spokesperson sent the following statement:
“First, we apologize to Beth Wright and her family for the inconvenience caused by last week’s water main break. With the holiday weekend, we experienced delays in processing claims. However, Traveler’s Insurance has been in contact and is in the process of investigating and resolving the claim. Traveler’s Insurance addresses all claims for American Water.”
The company went on to say:
“Traveler’s Insurance made contact with the customer. Now, the adjuster is investigating the claim and gathering all required information. The process is moving along and we hope that a decision is made quickly. For context, these last couple of weeks we saw an uptick in water main breaks across St. Louis County due to the high temperatures. Our crews worked around the clock to make repairs to keep water flowing to customers.”
Missouri American Water said they are doing everything they can to respond to damage reports in a timely manner. They said it’s not common, but in rare instances, debris can be flushed from the hole along with water. They are asking people to keep an eye out for potential water main breaks before they become problematic by looking for water seeping from the ground, through cracks in the pavement or valve boxes, especially during dry weather periods.
Customers are encouraged to contact Missouri American Water or report possible leaks to our customer portal on the utility's website.
