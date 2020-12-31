ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled certain varieties of Sportmix pet food after learning at least 28 dogs died after eating it.
The recalled pet food reportedly continues toxic levels of aflatoxin, which is produced by mold that can grow on grains in the food. Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning in pets includes jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and/or loss of appetite.
The FDA said they are also aware that eight dogs have become sick after eating the recalled product.
Below is the list of recalled dry pet food products announced by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. on December 30, 2020 is:
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
- Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
- Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
- Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
- Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
- Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
- Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
- Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”
