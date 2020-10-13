LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The death of a prominent attorney in St. Charles County is being investigated as a homicide.
Initially, St. Charles County counselor John Watson's August death was ruled an accident. On Monday, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told News 4 that he died under potentially suspicious circumstances.
Police found the former chief of staff to former Governor Jay Nixon inside his home at the bottom of some stairs.
Lake St. Louis police are awaiting the official findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office.
