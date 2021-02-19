SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating the death of a man after his body was found Friday afternoon.
According to Sunset Hills police, officers responded to the 10500 block of Watson for a report of a person down. They found the body of a man.
There were no obvious signs of trauma to the man's body, police said. An autopsy is currently underway.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.