KMOvGeneric_investigation

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating the death of a man after his body was found Friday afternoon.

According to Sunset Hills police, officers responded to the 10500 block of Watson for a report of a person down. They found the body of a man.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the man's body, police said. An autopsy is currently underway.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.