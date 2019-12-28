MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are investigating a “suspicious death” that happened Saturday evening in Moline Acres.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Gardner Drive around 5:30 p.m. There police said they found a man who had been shot inside a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released yet.
Moline Acres Police Department requested help from the St. Louis County Police Department who will lead the investigation.
If you have any information about this death, you’re asked to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
