VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has died and a woman was injured in a shooting in north St. Louis County overnight Friday.
St. Louis County police were called in to help Velda City police investigate a shooting in the 7000 block of Edison Avenue, not far from the intersection of Lucas and Hunt and Natural Bridge.
Police said they found a man and woman who had both been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
