ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com ) – A Sappington church is addressing the botched call from the St. Louis Blues' Wednesday night game.
The South Side Church of God posted two photos to its Facebook page overnight showing their new sign.
One side of the sign reads: "God sees all. Including hand passes. Let’s Go Blues!"
On the other side it reads: "Dear Refs, Robbery is a sin. We Forgive you. Let’s Go Blues!"
The text accompanying the photos reads “…When your Lead Pastor is an avid @stlouisblues fan. See you Sunday at 10am. #forgiven #letsgoblues”.
The Blues lost Game 3 when Erik Karlsson scored in overtime to give the sharks a 5-4 win and a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night. Replay of the goal showed it should not have counted because the puck was rejected by Timo Meier's hand before being touched by a Sharks player.
