FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Ferguson are investigating a homicide at Sam's Meat Market.
The shooting happened around 3:49 p.m. Tuesday following an argument inside the market, located near the intersection of West Florissant and Canfield Drive.
Police said the victim went into the market, became involved in an argument and started fighting outside. He was then shot and killed.
Officers located the shooting victim on the scene. He was sent to an area hospital where he died due to his injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a red tank top, which he removed running east on Canfield.
