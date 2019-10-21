UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in University City Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Corbitt and Kingsland shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Police said a 19-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Other information was not made immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the University City Police Department
