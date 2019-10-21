The shooting happened Monday near the intersection of Corbitt and Kingsland around 3:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in University City Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Corbitt and Kingsland shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Other information was not made immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University City Police Department

