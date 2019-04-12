ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officers are responding to a shooting in North County that briefly put two nearby schools on lockdown.
Police said the shooting happened in the 8600 of Jacobi, off of Lucas and Hunt.
An adult male was killed in the shooting, police said.
Westview Middle School and Koch Elementary which are near the shooting scene, were put on lockdown from 1:15 p.m to 1:45 p.m.
Lucas and Hunt is closed to traffic.
Both schools dismissed at regular time.
