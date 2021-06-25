EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- River bridges in St. Clair County are currently closed after an interstate shooting Friday night.
According to Illinois State Police, one person is dead and another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on eastbound Interstate 64 at milemarker 2 before 9 p.m.
The investigation has closed the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street and MLK bridges. The closures are expected to impact both directions and should last for several hours, Illinois Department of Transportation said.
IDOT says they are working with St. Louis City and the Cardinals to address the traffic backup. Fans should consider taking other river bridges.
