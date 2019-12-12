ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An officer-involved shooting happened in south St. Louis Thursday night, police said. Chief Hayden confirmed the suspect died from their injuries.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Bates and Virginia about 9:30 p.m.
No officers were hurt.
Chief Hayden says a Mobile Reserve Unit officer stopped a man walking down the street. The 28-year-old started running away, and the officer followed.
The suspect and officer ran into a gangway, according to police. The suspect allegedly displayed a semi-automatic weapon. Hayden says officers told him to drop the weapon, when the suspect did not comply the officer fired at least one shot.
Chief Hayden tells News 4 officers recovered the suspect's gun and narcotics at the scene.
The officer who shot the suspect has been with the department for 11 years.
This is near the same location where a 14-year-old was shot earlier this week at a gas station. Additionally, this is the second officer-involved shooting to happen in St. Louis Thursday.
This is a developing story.
