ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police said an apparent drug deal went bad, resulting in a deadly shooting in North County last week.
Police said Justin Caffey, 31, met with Michael Hudson, 54, to purchase drugs when a dispute about money broke out.
After a struggle, Caffey reportedly shot Hudson, killing him.
The shooting, which happened in the 8600 of Jacobi, off of Lucas and Hunt, Friday afternoon, forced nearby Westview Middle School and Koch Elementary schools to go on lockdown.
Caffey, of Florissant, is charged with murder and attempted robbery.
