ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a busy street in south St. Louis Friday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., emergency crews closed a section of Shaw Avenue near Kingshighway after a van and a motorcycle collided.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to area hospital where he later died.
Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.
News 4 is working to obtain more information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.