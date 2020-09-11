WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois State Police investigators are asking for the public's help to find the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in the Metro East.
A body was found in the median of Interstate 64, just west of Kingshighway in Washington Park, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday. A spokesman for ISP said the 31-year-old man is from St. Louis but his identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified.
It's unknown why he was in an eastbound lane of traffic.
"It's heartbreaking, it's devastating," said Vicki Church.
Church said she was caught in the traffic backup caused by the investigation and estimates it took 45 minutes to get through the congestion. ISP restricted eastbound traffic to just one lane for several hours during the investigation.
The view from Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed skid marks in the inside lane of the interstate, indicating that the driver probably saw the person and tried to stop.
Other drivers expressed their condolences to the family of the victim after hearing about the horrific nature of the hit-and-run.
"I am really, really sorry," said Gay Taylor.
The Illinois State Police is asking anyone who was traveling through that area shortly before 9:30 a.m. to contact them if they saw the hit-and-run.
