NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead Wednesday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., police arrived to the intersection of Grand Blvd and St. Louis Ave in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood for a report of a hit-and-run. Officials said a woman was killed but didn't release the age or identity.
All lanes of the road are closed as detectives continue to investigate. An accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.