Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead Wednesday morning.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., police arrived to the intersection of Grand Blvd and St. Louis Ave in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood for a report of a hit-and-run. Officials said a woman was killed but didn't release the age or identity. 

All lanes of the road are closed as detectives continue to investigate. An accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.