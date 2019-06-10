TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of Highway 61 are closed following a deadly crash involving a dump truck and a SUV near Troy, Missouri Monday morning.
The accident happened on southbound Highway 61 near Highway KK. At least one person was killed, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder of the roadway.
No additional information has been released. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
