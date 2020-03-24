LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A deadly crash on westbound Interstate 64 has reduced traffic down to one lane Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. just past Route N. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said at least one person is dead after a pickup truck and semi crashed.
Traffic is getting by in the left lane as emergency crews work to clear the highway.
News 4 will update once it becomes available.
