CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur past Ladue Road due to a fatal accident.

The accident happened in the area of southbound I-270 before the Highway 40 interchange.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer struck a MoDOT truck.

The tractor trailer's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the MoDOT vehicle was not injured, according to a MoDOT spokesperson.

First responders are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

Drivers are asked to the avoid the area.

