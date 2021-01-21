CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur past Ladue Road due to a fatal accident.
The accident happened in the area of southbound I-270 before the Highway 40 interchange.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer struck a MoDOT truck.
The tractor trailer's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver in the MoDOT vehicle was not injured, according to a MoDOT spokesperson.
First responders are on the scene and an investigation is underway.
ACCIDENTI-270 SB BEFORE LADUE RD3 LEFT LANES CLOSEDEST. CLEARANCE TIME: 3:22 PM— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) January 21, 2021
Drivers are asked to the avoid the area.
