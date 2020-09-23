CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A deadly crash has closed a portion of Olive Blvd. in Chesterfield.
The crash occurred before 5 a.m. Wednesday on Olive Blvd. near Spyglass Summit, closing both directions of the roadway.
It is unknown when the lanes will reopen, but police urge drivers to find an alternate route.
No other details regarding the fatal crash have been released.
