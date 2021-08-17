CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in an early morning crash in Cahokia Heights, according to a source.
The crash occurred on Lake Drive near Louisiana Boulevard before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. A source on the scene told News 4 a person was found dead inside a car that had crashed and caught fire.
No other information regarding the crash or deceased has been released. This story will be updated as details become known.
