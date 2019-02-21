ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of newly updated cars driving on the roads are equipped with fancy high-tech features.
But many cars have what some call a deadly convenience – push-button starts.
Many people aren't aware the feature can lead to accidental death from carbon-monoxide poisoning. Consumer Reports say a simple technical fix could be the difference between life and death.
If you have a keyless ignition, your car recognizes and detect the key fob. Also if car owners inadvertently leave it running in your home’s garage, carbon monoxide fumes may get into your home.
A man in Tampa died because he forgot to turn his car off in his attached garage, reports WFTS.
Consumer Reports say hybrid cars are even more of a problem because they're basically silent when in electric mode.
They seem to be off because the engine is not running, but the car may actually still be on.
“Nowadays they're running into that a little more frequently because house keys are in your pockets but yet you didn't turn your car off and you're in your house and forgot to turn your car off,” said Phil Linck, St. Louis AAA spokesperson. “That's always been problem to some degree especially if you have a garage with a bedroom over it or living room over it.”
Some cars have the attention-grabbing sound like Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, Mazda and Nissan.
Cars without the alert include Land Rover, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has known about this issue for years and tried to fix it by making the audible alert.
According to the agency, auto-makers have objected the idea.
