ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a Thursday morning accident on Interstate 70.
The crash happened before noon near the Bryan Road overpass of Interstate 70, in St. Charles County. Police confirmed the motorcyclist was killed.
Multiple lanes eastbound I-70 were closed as police and other emergency crews arrived on the scene.
No other information was made immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.