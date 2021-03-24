Former St. Louis Blues player Bob Plager waves to fans while speaking during a ceremony to retire his number before an NHL hockey game between the Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Legendary member of the St. Louis Blues Bobby Plager died Wednesday after being involved in a car accident on Interstate 64, multiple police sources confirmed to News 4.
The accident happened along eastbound Interstate 64 near Vandeventer. Police said the crash involved two vehicles. Plager was rushed to a hospital, where he died. A woman in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. It's not known what led to the crash.
The Blues have not confirmed Plager was involved in the accident, however the license plates on the vehicle are registered in his name.
Plager, who was 78, spent more than 50 years as part of the St. Louis Blues organization. He began his career with the team in 1967, and played 14 season as a defenseman. During that time he played with his brothers Barclay and Billy, and the trio helped lead the Blues to the Stanley Cup finals in three consecutive seasons. Barclay died in 1988, and Bill died in 2016.
After retiring in 1978, Plager joined the Blues front office, and is often said to have developed advanced scouting techniques for the franchise. In 1990, he coached a Blues affiliate to a minor league championship and won coach of the year, and was named as the Blues' head coach in 1992. He resigned after just 11 games, choosing instead to return to his role of vice president of player development.
ST. LOUIS, MO - MAY 5: Bobby Orr #4 of the Boston Bruins is tripped by Bob Plager #5 of the St. Louis Blues as Orr's teammates goalie Gerry Cheevers #30 and Don Awrey #26 look on during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on May 5, 1970 at the St. Louis Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)
ST LOUIS, MO - JUN 15: Former St. Louis Blues player Bobby Plager as seen during the St. Louis Blues victory parade held on June 15, 2019, in downtown, St. Louis, Mo. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO - FEBRUARY 28: Barret Jackman #5 of the St. Louis Blues is joined by former Blues defensemen Al MacInnis, Helen Plager, wife of former Blues great Barclay Plager, Bobby Plager, Chris Pronger and Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks before an NHL game on February 28, 2013 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The ceremonial puck drop is to commemorate Jackman becoming the team leader in games played by a defensemen with 616 games.(Photo by Mark Buckner/NHLI via Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 15: St. Louis Blues' Bobby Plager, right center, hoists the Stanley Cup in front of fans during the St. Louis Blues Victory Pep Rally on June 15, 2019, in Downtown St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Don Awrey (26) of St. Louis Blues, Barclay Plager (5) of St. Louis Blues, and goalie Bernie Parent (1) of Philadelphia Flyers team up to keep puck away from Dallas Smith (20) of Boston Bruins during NHL All-Star Game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 1974 at Chicago. Awrey, Plager and Parent represent West All-Stars, Smith represents East All-Stars. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)
Former St. Louis Blues player Bob Plager waves to fans while speaking during a ceremony to retire his number before an NHL hockey game between the Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 25: St. Louis Blues Alumni Bobby Plager acknowledges fans attending a pre game rally before Game Five of the First Round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 25, 2014 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Mark Buckner/NHLI via Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 15: St. Louis Blues' Bobby Plager is seen cheering during the St. Louis Blues Victory Parade on June 15, 2019, in Downtown St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO - FEBRUARY 2: Bob Plager speaks during Plager's number retirement ceremony prior to a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues on February 2, 2017 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NHLI via Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 15: St. Louis Blues alumni Bob Plager greets fans during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire
Mark Buckner
Icon Sportswire
Larry Stoddard
Jeff Roberson
Mark Buckner
Icon Sportswire
Jeff Curry
Scott Rovak
The Blues retired Plager's jersey in 2017.
