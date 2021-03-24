Legendary member of the St. Louis Blues Bobby Plager died Wednesday after being involved in a car accident on Interstate 64, multiple police sources confirmed to News 4.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Legendary member of the St. Louis Blues Bobby Plager died Wednesday after being involved in a car accident on Interstate 64, multiple police sources confirmed to News 4.

The accident happened along eastbound Interstate 64 near Vandeventer. Police said the crash involved two vehicles. Plager was rushed to a hospital, where he died. A woman in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. It's not known what led to the crash.

Bobby Plager

Former St. Louis Blues player Bob Plager waves to fans while speaking during a ceremony to retire his number before an NHL hockey game between the Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Blues have not confirmed Plager was involved in the accident, however the license plates on the vehicle are registered in his name.

Plager, who was 78, spent more than 50 years as part of the St. Louis Blues organization. He began his career with the team in 1967, and played 14 season as a defenseman. During that time he played with his brothers Barclay and Billy, and the trio helped lead the Blues to the Stanley Cup finals in three consecutive seasons. Barclay died in 1988, and Bill died in 2016. 

After retiring in 1978, Plager joined the Blues front office, and is often said to have developed advanced scouting techniques for the franchise. In 1990, he coached a Blues affiliate  to a minor league championship and won coach of the year, and was named as the Blues' head coach in 1992. He resigned after just 11 games, choosing instead to return to his role of vice president of player development. 

PHOTOS: Bobby Plager's storied career with the Blues

1 of 10

The Blues retired Plager's jersey in 2017. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.