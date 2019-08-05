ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A deadly accident closed Highway 30 in Jefferson County Monday morning.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 30, near Highway PP south of High Ridge.
Missouri Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a tow truck was killed with the vehicle overturned.
Westbound Highway 30 is closed in the area and MoDOT says it should be closed until the early part of rush hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.