(KMOV.com) -- The most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest time of the year for Santa, his elves and the postal services.
While you’re checking your list twice be aware of the deadlines to get your holiday cards and packages to their destinations before Christmas.
In order to help Santa get those presents under the tree, here are the holiday shipping deadlines you need to know.
Get your packages to the Post Office by Dec. 14 if you want standard ground delivery.
UPS ground will need it one day sooner on Dec. 13.
FedEx gives you a little more time. Their deadline for standard ground service is Monday, Dec. 16.
The three major carriers will deliver next day air for packages sent on Dec. 23 but it will come at a premium. And be prepared to wait in long lines with others trying to beat the clock.
