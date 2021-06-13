St. Louis County Ethics Committee requests records of Dr. Sam Page's employment The ethics committee has asked Mercy Hospital and a private physicians group to voluntarily produce records about County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s employment, or the next step would be to subpoena them.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The deadline has come and gone for Mercy Hospital and County Executive Sam Page's employer, a private physicians group, to voluntarily turn over the number of hours he's worked.

The St. Louis County Council's Ethics Committee had requested the records by Friday. They want to know how often the county executive has been working his side job as an anesthesiologist to determine if they think the charter has been violated.

Page has said he only works one weekend a month and he's not in violation of the rules. The ethics committee meets on Thursday with a possible next step of issuing a subpoena for the records.