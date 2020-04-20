Missouri License Plate

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As tighter restrictions were announced to practice social distancing, Missouri and Illinois are extending deadlines on renewing driver licenses, vehicle registrations and license plates.

Extensions for driver license, non-driver license and noncommercial instruction permits applies for those where the date falls between March 1 and April 30.

This includes those needing a vehicle safety and emission inspection. 

Missouri rivers who have expiring license will be given two-month extensions and will be allowed to continue driving on Missouri roads without penalty until they can apply for renewal.

This order does not waive the mandatory retesting requirement for persons who have allowed their license to expire for more than 184 days.

The Illinois Secretary of State's office will extend expiration dates for 90 days for driver’s licenses, vehicles registrations and other transactions handled by the State.

Illinois drivers can be assured that their licenses and registration will remain valid until we get through this public health crisis," said Illinois State Rep. Jay Hoffman.

