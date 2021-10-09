ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri families have until Sunday to apply for a program that was essential in providing meals to children during the pandemic.
Last month, the Missouri Department of Social Services announced they would be reopening the Summer Pandemic EBT application for families to get the $375 Summer benefit. It's something Crystal Fitzsimons with the Food Research and Action Center said has been a lifeline for families.
"We saw household food costs go up significantly during the pandemic, and at the same time, there was the increase in food costs across the board," Fitzsimons said.
She's glad more families that may have fallen through the cracks have another chance to get help.
"We know that very few families who were eligible for this program actually applied for it for the summer," she said. "Before the original application deadline hit, it was a small fraction like one in 10 kids who were eligible, who were going to receive this. So we have a lot of work to do."
Any child that is receiving free or reduced priced meals or attends a community eligibility school can apply.
"So any family that was relying on that, there is no immigration requirements. Any child who is enrolled in a school that was participating in school meals and is eligible can and should apply,” Fitzsimons said.
People can apply by going to Missouri's Department of Social Services website at this link. The application is available in both English and Spanish.
