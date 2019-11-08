ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was wounded and another was killed in two different shootings at the same St. Francois County mobile home.
Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the back around 2:00 a.m. Friday at a mobile home in the 9800 block of the Y-Cut-Off Road in northern St. Francois County.
Two armed robbers forced their way into the mobile home, where three people were inside, and demanded money. Police said a shot was fired inside the mobile home before one of the suspects, who was armed with a shotgun, shot the victim in the back as he tried to flee.
The victim was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital, was treated and released.
Around 10:40 a.m., police said they received a call from the same address. When they arrived, they say they found a 21-year-old man from the Bonne Terre area dead inside from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police believe the home invasion was drug-related and not random, and also believe the two shootings are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.