NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One victim was killed, and two others were wounded in two separate shootings in North City early Sunday morning.
A man was shot in the head just before 5:20 a.m. at Branch and N. Florissant. He was pronounced dead at the scene; homicide detectives are investigating, police said.
More than 20 minutes earlier, a man and woman were driving east on I-70 near Salisbury when someone inside a dark SUV fired shots at them.
Police said the man was shot in the arm and leg, the woman was shot in the torso. They drove to the intersection of 13th and Cass, where they called police.
Both victims were conscious, breathing and alert when police arrived.
Both shootings are under investigation.
