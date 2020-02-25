NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Labadie at 9:30 a.m. Police say a 44-year-old man and another man were shot by two suspects inside a home.
The 44-year-old man was shot in the arm, shoulder and left leg.
The 44-year-old man waited an hour before he called police. Officers say an ambulance picked him up near the intersection of Newstead and Labadie.
The other victim was found dead inside the home. Homicide detectives are investigating.
