NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five victims were shot, and three died in a shooting in North City Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened inside a home in the 4000 block of Shreve just before 9:00 p.m.
Police said one of the victims is in critical condition, while the other victim who has not died is in serious but stable condition.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden was on scene and said officers still do not know many details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.