EDINA, Mo. (AP) — One hunter was killed by his grandfather and another was wounded by a friend during the opening weekend of the firearm deer season in Missouri.
KTVO-TV reports that 17-year-old Andrew Howe, of rural Baring was killed around 1 p.m. Sunday in a rural area 175 miles (281.62 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis. Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer says it appears that Howe’s grandfather mistook the teen for a deer.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the other victim also was mistaken for a deer. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the 20-year-old was shot in the hip by his 21-year-old friend just after sunset Saturday on private land near Hallsville, which is about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) northeast of Columbia.
Both shootings are being investigated as accidents.
