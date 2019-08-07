ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized following an incident involving a shooting, a car crash and car fire near I-70 Wednesday.
Police said the shooting happened near Plover and Bircher. A vehicle then fled, and crashed into a barricade along I-70 and Bircher.
Police first responded to a report of a man shot in a car on Plover.
Shortly after that call, another vehicle crashed through the wall separating Bircher and I-70, which is about two blocks from the initial scene. Bystanders pulled two victims of that crash out of the vehicle shortly before it caught fire.
However, the two pulled from the vehicle died from existing gunshot wounds on scene moments after.
The man in the car on Plover from the initial call was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say they are looking for a third, or possibly fourth, person who may have been in the vehicle that crashed.
A fourth individual arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, believed to have been suffered during the incident. However it is unclear as of Wednesday night how they are connected to the shooting.
The accident had two lanes I-70 closed through rush hour.
