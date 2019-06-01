ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A violent night left one person dead and at least three others injured in separate shootings overnight.
Police responded to the intersection of Cora Avenue and Martin Luther King in North City shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning and found one person shot and killed and two others hospitalized. Police said the shooting happened outside of a bar near the area, but have not said whether the shooting is connected to the bar or not.
Then, just before 3 a.m., police found a man shot in the head near Hamilton Avenue and Cote Brilliant in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said the man was barely breathing when they found him.
News 4 is working to learn the conditions of the people injured in the shootings.
This story will updated when more information is available.
