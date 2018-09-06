ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Police in St. Louis are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left one dead and two people injured Thursday night.
The first, a double shooting, took place just after 6 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of South City. Police say a male victim in his 20’s was shot in his right leg and female victim in her late teens sustained a graze wound to her leg.
The second shooting incident took place just after 7 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of North City near the intersection of Leonora and Flora Ave. The victim, 21-year-old Miquel Moss, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.