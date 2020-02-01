1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run in north St. Louis

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight hit-and-run left one dead in North City.
Just before 3 a.m., police said a man and a woman were stuck by a car near 13th and Cass. When officers arrived on scene, the woman was found dead and the driver of the car drove off.
Emergency crews took the man to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local police.
