EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed a head-on crash left one person dead and another seriously injured.
The incident took place at Fox Creek Road and Allenton Road near Six Flags just before 9 p.m..
No further information is available at this time.
News 4 will update as more information has become available.
