FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have closed a section of northbound Lindbergh Boulevard in Florissant after a bad traffic accident.
According to authorities a truck and a motorcycle collided just before 1:15 p.m.
The motorcycle driver, an adult man, was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police say three men were in the truck, all of whom were taken to the hospital. One of them was suffering from serious injuries, but their conditions are not known at this point.
