ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials said a deadly accident caused a four-lane closure on Interstate 55 Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, a passenger vehicle and semi truck were stopped in traffic on northbound I-55 past Butler Hill Road in South County around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday when a pick-up truck crashed into the back of the car.
The car was pushed into the semi, killing the female driver and male passenger. Their names have not been released, but police said they are from the Florissant area.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a St. Louis hospital in unknown condition.
No other information was made immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.