SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters say one person died in a house fire that broke out in South City Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out around noon at a home in the 3700 block of Robert, which is located in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood.
The cause is under investigation.
