NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Firefighters said one person died when a fire broke out in North City on Thursday.
The fire broke out in a two story building in the 5900 block of Wabada around 4:30 p.m.
Firefighters said the fire was heavy on the first floor and nearby power lines went down.
Other information was not immediately known
