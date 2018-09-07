COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Three people were killed in a major multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55/70 eastbound at Illinois 157.
The call came out around 10 p.m. Friday night.
According to a preliminary investigation, a white Ford Mustang was traveling southbound Interstate 55 when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes , striking a gray Nissan Maxima.
The driver of the Mustang, a 29-year-old Collinsville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said both the 59-year-old male driver and 52-year-old passenger inside the Maxima was died as a result of the crash.
Detectives later identified
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.