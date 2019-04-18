ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person is dead after a massive house fire in St. Clair County, Illinois.
A home in the 7150 block of Summit View Dr. in unincorporated Columbia caught fire about 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., while crews were still on scene, firefighters told News 4 one person and two dogs was unaccounted for. Just over an hour later, the Columbia Fire Department said one person had died as a result of the fire.
Several fire departments were on scene battling the fire.
Columbia Fire Chief Roediger said his initial belief for the cause of the fire is a lightning strike to the residence. Storms were moving through the area just prior to the reported fire.
The elderly woman who died in the flames has not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.