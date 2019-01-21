HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency workers are on the scene of a one-vehicle accident in House Springs Monday.
According to police, two eastbound lanes of Highway 30 are closed, and traffic is being let through using the turn lane.
Information on what caused the accident has not been released, but authorities confirm at least one person was killed in the crash.
