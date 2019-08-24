ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a homicide in which three people died near downtown St. Louis Saturday.
The incident happened in the 700 block of N. 21st Street around 2:30 p.m. in the Downtown West neighborhood. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.